Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive: AAP MLA Claims No Illegal Encroachments In Area; Slams BJP

In the recent update on the Shaheen Bagh demolition drive by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joins the protest after local Congress leader and party workers tried blocking the bulldozers. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan arrived at Shaheen Bagh and accused MCD of politicising the demolition drive. He further claimed that he had already cleared all the illegal encroachment from the Shaheen Bagh area and there is no need for further demolition drive.

"I gave my own money, brought JCBs here and cleared all the illegal encroachment in the area (Shaheen Bagh). I am an MLA from this region, tell me where is the illegal encroachment? If there is, I will get it removed," Amanatullah Khan told reporters after he arrived in the Shaheen Bagh area. The AAP MLA from Okhla along with his party workers gathered in the Shaheen Bagh and was questioning the need for a demolition drive. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "People have already removed encroachments on my request. 'Wazu khana' & toilets outside a mosque here were removed in presence of police, earlier. When there are no encroachments, why have they come here? Just to do politics?"

Congress leader blames Adesh Gupta

After the local Congress workers gathered in the Shaheen Bagh area to protest against the MCD's demolition drive in the area, the Congress Block President Pervez Alam spoke to Republic and said that the Delhi BJP president was behind the demolition drive. Blocking the bulldozers, Alam said, "We will welcome bulldozers here only if the bulldozer is run over the house of Adesh Gupta first." He further added that he would speak to the top leadership of the Congress including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi about the whole issue.

It is pertinent to mention that Pervez Alam was later detained by the Delhi Police for blocking the demolition drive with his party worker.

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

A massive drama unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Monday, May 9, as Congress and Bhim Army leaders staged protests against the anti-encroachment drive. Considering the situation, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel have been deployed in the region. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

Notably, Delhi municipal authorities had come under fire from several civil rights groups and Opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention. The SDMC has now prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh.