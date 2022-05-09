Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive: BJP Says Congress, AAP Practicing 'appeasement Politics'

After the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered in the Shaheen Bagh area to protest against the anti-encroachment drive by SDMC, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Adesh Gupta lambasted both parties and said that they are "lying on the ground to stop bulldozers running on the illegal encroachments."

"The Netas of AAP and Congress, they did not just reach there so suddenly. They are just repeating what Manish Sisodia had said about giving protection to Bangladeshi Rohingyas," Gupta said. "These (APP & Congress) Netas are lying on the ground to stop bulldozers running on the illegal encroachments. People will force these Netas to their downfall. Encroachment is not linked to any religion. If people come and spread terror here and Congress, AAP tries to save them, then there is nothing more unfortunate than this," he added.

#ShaheenBaghBulldozer | The Bangladesh bomb will not see any identity, it will instead cause trouble for everyone. I request AAP and Congress leaders to not bring in religion here. A terrorist is a terrorist: BJP on Shaheen Bagh demolition drivehttps://t.co/WGDqNR5Q9X pic.twitter.com/TDzjI7VGFy — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

"If the terror spreading Bangladeshi Rohingya's bomb will blast, it won't see religion or caste, it will instead cause trouble for everyone. That's why I request AAP and Congress leaders to not bring in religion here. A terrorist is a terrorist," Gupta said.

"It is not the first demolition drive. From April till now, there have been 40 such drives. But they are colouring this current event on communal lines which is totally wrong," he added.

Slamming the Congress and AAP for using appeasement politics, he said, "If someone encroaches on something then they are secular, but when this encroachment is removed by MCD then the MCD is communal. These appeasement politics of Congress and AAP won't succeed."

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes were seen in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP and Bhim Army members, held anti-encroachment protests. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi. This comes as a demolition drive is scheduled to take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park which will further continue on May 10 in New Friends Colony, Buddh Dharm Mandir, and in and around Gurudwara Road.

Before his arrest by Delhi Police for blocking the anti-encroachment drive, Congress local leader Parvez Alam spoke to Republic and accused BJP's Adesh Gupta of directing the bulldozers to Shaheen Bagh. "BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta directed these bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh. I will welcome these bulldozers if they roll over Adesh Gupta's house first and if they roll over the house of North MCD's Mayor Iqbal Singh where there is true encroachment. But this is just one-way action to spread hatred and attack the poor. We will protest against it. Our whole unit is here," the Congress leader said.