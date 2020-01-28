BJP’s Rahul Sinha Claims Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Protesters Are From Bangladesh, Pakistan

Amid increasing controversy over the anti citizenship amendment protest taking place at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that all those who are protesting are Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. This comes days after BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya made bizarre remarks that labourers working at his home may be Bangladeshis as they ate "Poha".

While speaking at an event, Rahul Sinha said: "All those who are protesting in Shaheen Bagh are from Bangladesh and Pakistan." He claimed that the anti-CAA resolution of the West Bengal government is unconstitutional.

The Parliament on December 11 passed the contentious citizenship amendment act. The act seeks to grant citizenship to Sikhs, Parsis, Hindus, Jains, Christians, Buddhists from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The exclusion of Muslims from the act prompted a nationwide protest. After the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh protest started spearheaded mostly by women. The 24x7 movement on Road No. 13A — the 2.5km-long stretch connecting Delhi and Noida, has been closed since December 15 as the protestors demand a full withdrawal of the amended act.

However, Republic TV's investigation revealed that it was organised by ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam. He also said that they planned roadblock to attract the western media. Imam claimed that 60-70 students distributed pamphlets around Delhi, especially in the Muslim-dominated area. He also said that he called off the protest after Congress took over it. Later, many Congress' bigwigs visited the protest, like Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally on January 26, ahead of Delhi polls, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a vote appeal asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' "Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Shah said. On Saturday, Amit Shah, in a similar assertation had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government. West Bengal became the fourth state to pass such a resolution after Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab. The resolution demanded that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn. The state assembly had earlier passed a resolution against NRC in September 2019.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity. She added: "We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be also repealed." The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M) led Left Front.

