Shahnawaz Hussain Comments On Maha Political Situation

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain explained the whole political situation of Maharashtra and elaborated on why the BJP government went ahead with forming the government with Ajit Pawar's support. He said, "BJP despite winning maximum seats we expressed our inability to form the government. However, it was only when Ajit Pawar approached us showing the numbers, we went ahead to form the government. The governor also knew that Ajit Pawar is the legislative leader of NCP. He showed us the letter so we went ahead. When Ajit Pawar came back to us saying that he doesn't have the numbers, Devendra Fadnavis immediately resigned. But we believe we will always work for the people of Maharashtra and play our role in the opposition."