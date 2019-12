BJP former Cabinet Minister Shahnawaz Hussain slammed the Congress for misleading the citizens against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Shahnawaz also criticized the NCP leader Nawab Malik for his comparison of Home Minister Amit Shah to that of General Dyre with respect to the Jamia violence during the anti-CAA protests. Hussain has also asked for NCP leader Sharad Pawar to take action against Nawab Malik.