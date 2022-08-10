Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain denied that his party had insulted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Elected as an MLC in January 2021, he was inducted into the Bihar Cabinet as the Industry Minister a month later. Detailing the work completed under the aegis of his Ministry, he lamented that Kumar had given impetus to a dynastic party like RJD. On this occasion, he also mocked the JD(U) leader's purported ambition to become the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024.

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain remarked, "Work was taking place in the Industry Ministry. Nitish Ji himself said it. I brought Rs 36.000 crore investment proposal to SIPB. Many Ethanol plants were set up. The Pepsi plant was set up. Textile companies were coming. We were working on the textile leather policy. There was progress on the startup front."

"The Prime Minister is decided. In 2024, our leader Narendra Modi who is the heartbeat of the nation will become the Prime Minister. We will get more seats than before. In Bihar, we won 17 out of 17 seats. We always respected him (Nitish Kumar)," the former Minister added.

Meanwhile, Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai also lashed out at Nitish Kumar for allying with RJD. He told Republic TV, "RJD means anarchy, corruption, hooliganism and running illegal liquor factories. By compromising with such people, Nitish Ji has cheated the people of Bihar, the mandate, BJP and law and justice. States are benefited from a double-engine government. But Narendra Modi has promised the development of every single lane, village and city in the country. Because of his efforts, the river of development is reaching everywhere in the country".

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a massive protest in Patna against Kumar.

Nitish Kumar's swearing-in today

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again on Tuesday. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm today. Meanwhile, sources revealed that JDU will retain its portfolios while the other allies will get the Ministries controlled by BJP.