'Shameful': AAP Slams Punjab Govt For Manhandling & Detaining Protesting Teachers

Continue to target the Punjab govt over the protesting teachers, AAP on Saturday, slammed the police for detained protestors in Mohali. Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that teachers were manhandled by the police and some protestors whose turbans were snatched off. AAP has thrown its support to these teachers promising to resolve their issues on being voted into power.

AAP slams Channi govt for detaining protesting teachers

I strongly condemn @CHARANJITCHANNI for arresting protesting NHM teachers in Barnala. They were laathicharged. The protesting teachers included women too. They were ruthlessly handled. Turbans were removed. This is shameful of @PunjabGovtIndia . pic.twitter.com/aVJnXLbuBK — Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) November 27, 2021

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw his support behind protesting teachers who have been demanding permanent jobs and improvised salaries. In a scene of high drama, Kejriwal interacted with protesting teachers who had climbed atop an overhead water tank in Mohali. Urging them to come down, he promised to resolve their issues and implement a system similar to the education system in Delhi.

"The sad part is, we send teachers in Delhi for their training to England and Sweden and the Congress government in Punjab is sending them to overhead water tanks. If you consider me your brother, please come down. We will form the government in Punjab soon and solve all your problems," he said.

While interacting with three teachers seated higher than the assembly around him, CM Kejriwal looked up at them and asked, "How long have you been there for?," to which they replied, "Sir, 45 days." He also promised regularisation of services of contractual teachers and staff workers.

Retaliating to Kejriwal, CM Charanjit Channi invited the teachers’ association for resolving the issues by holding ‘peaceful talks’. Addressing an event, the Punjab CM Channi extended his outreach to the protesting teachers and said that he is ready to meet them and resolve the issue. While speaking further on the same, he said he is all in to listen to their grievances, but only when they are ready to talk in a peaceful manner and ‘not on the tank tops’.

“You have to be respectful as Punjab is yours, If any employee is not being heard and their demands are unmet, it’s their right to come to us, but if you block the roads, then no one will help you. Tell me your issues and get it resolved, I won’t accept the demands of those who will climb up to water tanks,” CM Channi said.

A large number of school teachers have gathered outside the Punjab Education Board this afternoon with their long-pending demand for permanent jobs and improvised salaries. Hundreds of teachers staged a sit-in protest and climbed atop water tanks to raise slogans against the government's unfulfilled poll promises. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.