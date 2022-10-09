'Shameful': Ravi Shankar Prasad On Nitish's Disapproval Of CBI Chargesheet Against Lalu

New Delhi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Nitish Kumar on Sunday for defending his new ally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and his family members after the CBI filed a chargesheet against them, saying it is "shameful" and "unfortunate" how the Bihar chief minister has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister said Kumar is "compromising the core of his life's savings" by defending Lalu Prasad and his family members in the corruption case.

The Bihar chief minister on Saturday voiced his disapproval of the CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad in a case pertaining to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's tenure as the railway minister.

"Nothing came of that case. Now that I am back in the alliance, a new thing has started. Is this the way? It seems they are acting upon whims and fancies," Kumar, who is now in the "Mahagathbandhan" comprising his JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, had said, indirectly referring to the allegation of political vendetta through probe agencies, often levelled against the BJP-led Centre.

Hitting back at the Janata Dal (United) chief, Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is "painful" how he has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption.

"It is shameful and unfortunate how Nitish Kumar has turned a blind eye to the issue of corruption. He himself separated from Lalu Prasad over the issue of corruption in 2017 and now, he is saying this," the former Union minister said.

"Nitish Kumar should let the law take its course and not interfere with it," he added.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said on Friday that a chargesheet has been filed against 14 people, including the RJD supremo, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

The federal probe agency also questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday in connection with the land-for-jobs "scam" in the railways when Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad was the minister.

Kumar parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and went back to the "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) in August.