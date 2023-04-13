Shantanu Thakur Blocked By Police In Own Constituency; Engages In Heated Exchange

Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was engaged in a heated exchange of words with a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday. The Union MoS was in the Charghat area under Swarupnagar Police Station to attend a Charak mela. According to sources, the police suddenly stopped the mic saying it will hurt the sentiments of the community and may cause communal tension.

The clip, which has been exclusively accessed by Republic Bangla, shows Thakur and the police officer in a war of words.

Shantanu Thakur's heated exchange with Police

Shantanu: "Who is the guest? I'm not the guest. I'm representative of the public from here. You cannot say that? Where is your cap?

SDPO: It is my possession I will think about it.

Shantanu: You are a public servant. You have to follow my order. Where is your cap?... What you will do?

SDPO: I haven't told you anything. I'm talking with my OC...You have to be responsible. Why are you creating the problem?

Shantanu: Why you are creating a problem?

SDPO: I'm trying to handle the situation here. This is a disturbed area.

Shantanu: What situation?

SDPO: What are you talking about? Is there any problem?

Shantanu: First you should wear your cap

SDPO: No, I'm here for duty. Not for your security.

Shantanu: You give me in writing that you are not responsible for my safety.

SDPO: You are intentionally trying to create a situation here.

Shantanu: I'm a Member of Parliament.

SDPO: This is disputed land. Previously, one communal incident happened here. A peace committee was formed. If any programme happened here then a meeting has to be called, which will have BDO and others.

Shantanu: You are doing partiality with one community.

The Union MoS said that this is not the first time that a police officer has misbehaved with him. During the pandemic, he and his team were confronted by SDPO Bongaon, he said.,

"Today's incident took place at north Swarupnagar. I was there to take part in the Charak festival. There is a disputed land. We never disrespected anyone while celebrating. I am the representative of everyone in my Lok Sabha constituency. But there is a limit, appeasement of a certain section of society can't be tolerated. I was made to wait for an hour on that and police was helpless. The SDPO has breached all the protocols and behaved rudely with an MoS. He has exposed today the appeasement politics of the current state government," Thakur said in an exclusive interaction with Republic Bangla.