'Sharad Pawar A Hypocrite': Vivek Agnihotri Pans NCP Chief Over 'Kashmir Files' Remarks

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and called him a 'hypocrite' for attacking his film 'The Kashmir Files'. Calling NCP chief the most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics, Agnihotri accused him of lying.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri said that the veteran politician is a hypocrite as he said different things to him and Kashmiri Pandits in private but spoke something completely opposite in front of the media. Agnihotri reminded Pawar that karma doesn’t spare anyone.

'The Kashmir Files' director's remarks came a day after the NCP chief said in a rally at Kolhapur that the film was shown to everyone to instigate religious hatred.

Vivek Agnihotri vs Sharad Pawar

"Again Lies, There is a lot of hypocrisy. The most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics is also the most hypocrite person in real life. Says one thing to me and Kashmiri Hindus in private and opposite in public. Karma… Pawar sahib… karma… doesn’t spare anyone," Agnihotri tweeted.

फिर झूठ। बहुत ही दोगलापन है।

The most corrupt politician ever in Indian politics is also the most hypocrite person in real life. Says one thing to me and Kashmiri Hindus in private and opposite in public. Karma… Pawar sahib… karma… doesn’t spare anyone. https://t.co/yJydn6rt0X — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 24, 2022

'The Kashmir Files', which depicts the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from Kashmir, was released on March 11 and had recently kicked up a political storm. The movie received massive support from BJP-ruled states in the form of tax relief and special leave to employees watching the film. However, the opposition termed the film communal, violent, and one-sided.

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Delhi Files'

After the massive success of 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri announced the beginning of yet another intriguing project 'The Delhi Files'. The news took the internet by storm after Vivek Agnihotri made the announcement.

As per ANI, Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about the film and revealed that apart from shedding light on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where 3,350 Sikhs were killed following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, the movie will also unveil the truth of Tamil Nadu and will include episodes right from Mughals to British and modern times.

He said, "History should be evidence and fact-based. It should not be narrative-based. In India, the problem is that a lot of people write history based on the narrative or their political agenda and the political agenda of India mostly has been the western secular agenda therefore, the great Indus civilisation is always ignored and it is made to believe that we are weak people and everything that we've learnt is from Western rulers or invaders, that's why it is wrong."

Image Credits: ANI