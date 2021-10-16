Sharad Pawar Accuses Centre Of Misusing Agencies; 'concerned' About Absconding Param Bir

Accusing the CBI, NCB, and ED of 'deliberately linking' other offences with leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday once again accused the NDA government of misusing central agencies to suppress the opposition-ruled states.

Citing examples of the alleged suppressions of his party members, Pawar said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's son-in-law was arrested over the recovery of Ganja, but the court ruled that it was not a drug and he was granted bail on Thursday.

Similarly, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stepped down from his post following allegations of corruption raised against him by then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. However, the same cop went missing after complaints started being registered against him.

"Every day there is a misuse of agencies. Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB are being misused. Earlier people did not know about the Enforcement Directorate for many years. The son-in-law of Nawab Malik was arrested by citing the reason of Ganja recovery from him. The court later concluded that it was not Ganja. All of this happened because Nawab speaks against Central Government," said Pawar during a press briefing in Pune.

"The then CP (Param Bir) complained against Anil Deshmukh and I enquired about that. Today are receiving everyday complaints against him (Param Bir). But he has gone missing. It is a matter of great concern that a Commissioner level officer is untraceable," the NCP chief added.

Earlier too, Pawar had claimed the BJP-led Centre was misusing the investigative agencies for politics as he lamented over the repeated raids at Anil Deshmukh's residence in corruption cases, which were filed over allegations made by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had resigned last April after being accused of corruption by his own former reportee - ex-police chief Param Bir Singh. He is now facing investigation on multiple charges related to corruption. Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh himself landed in trouble after a series of extortion cases were filed against him. The cop has been missing since.

Nawab Malik's son-in-law gets bail

The NCP, which shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had earlier said it will face the onslaught of central agencies on its leaders will full vigour. The I-T department had earlier raided entities linked to relatives of Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader in the state.

Meanwhile, NCP Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by the NDPS court in connection to a drugs case on Wednesday. Khan, along with Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sejnani, was accused of procuring, selling, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and 6 CBD (cannabidiol) sprays and financing illicit trafficking. Khan had been in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau since 14 January, following his arrest.

Pawar claimed that the Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states. He however exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt will complete its 5 years term and will come in power again.