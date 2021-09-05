Sharad Pawar Accuses Centre Of 'neglecting Farmers' Over Fall In Prices Of Agri Products

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday blamed the Centre for the decreasing prices of agricultural produce in the country, stating that the government was 'neglecting' the problems being faced by the farming community.

Speaking at a farmers' congregation at Junnar in Pune district, Pawar said that when he was the Union Agriculture Minister for 10 years in the UPA government, he ensured that farmers get good prices for their agricultural produce.

"There are several questions before the farming (community) today. The prices of agricultural produce have gone down. People (farmers) are throwing their agricultural produce...even the input cost is not recovered. There is a worrying situation for all," he said.

The NCP leader added that as the Union minister, he understood that if farmers get good prices for their produce, they would not only fulfil the needs of the country but also contribute to export, which has been proven by farmers.

"Unfortunately, the Centre is not giving the required attention to these aspects and as a result of that, the prices of agriculture produce are falling down. The only exception to this is sugarcane as sugar prices have increased over the last few days and if that continues, sugarcane will fetch good rates," he said.

Farmers' Union Calls For Bharat Bandh

Sharad Pawar's comments come amid intensified protests against the Centre's farm laws across the country, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Earlier today, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat, demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27 in the Kisan Mahapanchayat. The SMK also announced that they will be organising grand farmers' meet in Lucknow on September 9 and 10. The farmer's body also called for 'Kisan Sansad' in Jaipur on International Day of Democracy i.e. September 15.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agency)