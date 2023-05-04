Sharad Pawar Adamant: Jayant Patil Clarifies Not Interested In Taking Over NCP's Reins

Amid the speculation over the selection of the new Supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the state president Jayant Patil asserted that Sharad Pawar is still adamant about his decision and will not take back his resignation. This came in connection with the announcement made by the veteran leader on May 2 where he stepped down as NCP president, the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999.

One of the top contenders for the position, NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil on Thursday informed that Sharad Pawar is not going to change his decision. However, he clarified that he won't be taking over the party's head position and the decision will be made by the 18-member committee.

"Sharad Pawar will not take back his resignation. He will not change his mind. I am a state leader and not a national. I don't want to be the party president. Now committee will decide," said Jayant Patil.

As per the sources, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, is likely to become the next chief of the party as she is considered one of the top choices of the party leaders.

Pawar forms an 18-member committee

The veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, May 3, formed an 18-member committee to choose the next head of the party. As per the list accessed by Republic, the committee formed by Sharad Pawar will include his nephew Ajit Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Jaydev Gaikwad, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Whad, Hassan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Fauzia Khan, K K Sharma, Dheeraj Sharma, P C Chacko and Sonia Duhan.

It is pertinent to mention, apart from Supriya Sule, names of Praful Patel, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajya Sabha; Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP; Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly; and NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are among the top contenders for the post of NCP chief.

Announcing his decision to step down from the post of NCP president, the 82-year-old leader said, “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP, but will continue to work for the people. I still have three years left in the politics.”