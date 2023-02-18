Last Updated:

Sharad Pawar Advices Ally Uddhav To 'accept' EC's Decision On 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

Sharad Pawar has advised ally Uddhav Thackeray to accept the EC's decision allotting Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to CM Eknath Shinde's faction.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
'Bow and Arrow'

"Accept it and take a new symbol," Sharad Pawar said.(Image: PTI)


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has advised ally Uddhav Thackeray to accept the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision allotting Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. Pawar also asked Thackeray to take a new symbol, saying there can be no discussion after the poll body's decision.

On Friday, the ECI ruled that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol 'bow and arrow' belongs to the Shinde faction, giving a jolt to former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his camp leaders.

"It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol," Sharad Pawar said, ANI reported. The NCP chief also downplayed the loss of the party name and symbol, saying that it will not have a significant impact as people will accept the new symbol.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray wails upon losing Shiv Sena: 'Can't decide party fate based on MPs, MLAs'

"It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it," Pawar said, ANI reported.

READ | Uddhav made colossal mistake by being very autocratic: Mahesh Jethlamani on EC's decision

Sharad Pawar advices Uddhav to accept ECI's decision

The former Union Minister also recalled Indira Gandhi's incident and said that people will accept the new symbol of Uddhav Thackeray.

"I remember Indira Gandhi also faced this situation. Congress used to have a ‘two bullocks with a yoke’ symbol. Later they lost it & adopted ‘hand’ as a new symbol & people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of the Uddhav Thackeray faction)," Pawar opined.

READ | Eknath Shinde’s first response to Arnab as Uddhav loses Shiv Sena: ‘Balasaheb & Dighe won’

Meanwhile, former DyCM Ajit Pawar said the EC's decision was "unexpected" and questioned why the poll panel was in haste to give the ruling. "It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give a decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both sides from February 21," Ajit Pawar said on Friday, PTI reported.

READ | Fadnavis says he was always confident of Shinde camp’s win; ‘Real Balasaheb followers’

It is pertinent to mention that while addressing a press conference on Friday over the loss of the party name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray said that his faction will approach the Supreme Court against the EC's decision.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Eknath Shinde pays floral tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray after ECI's big Shiv Sena verdict
First Published:
COMMENT