Sharad Pawar Advices Ally Uddhav To 'accept' EC's Decision On 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has advised ally Uddhav Thackeray to accept the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision allotting Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. Pawar also asked Thackeray to take a new symbol, saying there can be no discussion after the poll body's decision.

On Friday, the ECI ruled that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol 'bow and arrow' belongs to the Shinde faction, giving a jolt to former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his camp leaders.

"It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol," Sharad Pawar said, ANI reported. The NCP chief also downplayed the loss of the party name and symbol, saying that it will not have a significant impact as people will accept the new symbol.

"It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it," Pawar said, ANI reported.

Sharad Pawar advices Uddhav to accept ECI's decision

The former Union Minister also recalled Indira Gandhi's incident and said that people will accept the new symbol of Uddhav Thackeray.

"I remember Indira Gandhi also faced this situation. Congress used to have a ‘two bullocks with a yoke’ symbol. Later they lost it & adopted ‘hand’ as a new symbol & people accepted it. Similarly, people will accept the new symbol (of the Uddhav Thackeray faction)," Pawar opined.

Meanwhile, former DyCM Ajit Pawar said the EC's decision was "unexpected" and questioned why the poll panel was in haste to give the ruling. "It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give a decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both sides from February 21," Ajit Pawar said on Friday, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that while addressing a press conference on Friday over the loss of the party name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray said that his faction will approach the Supreme Court against the EC's decision.

(With inputs from agencies)