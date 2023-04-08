Sharad Pawar Against JPC On Adani-Hindenburg: This Is How BJP And NCP Reacted

Breaking ranks with the Opposition and moving against the agenda of 'opposition unity,' Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from Congress’s demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Hindenburg report on Adani Group. Joining Sharad Pawar's views, that are against the resolution of the Opposition, Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar on Saturday asserted, "He (Sharad Pawar) is our top leader and if he took a stand on some topic then we shall not again discuss that."

He added, "That is his stand (Sharad Pawar's statement), and ours (NCP) too." The supportive comments from Ajit Pawar come after the NCP chief said, "This time out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue (Adani row). The issues that were raised, who raised them, we had never heard of these people (Hindenburg) who gave the statement, what is their background? When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy. We cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted."

The NCP chief went on to back Gautam Adani and said, "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth. If there's a JPC, it means the ruling party (BJP) will have more members and the opposition members will be fewer. In this view, I feel the SC panel probe is better than JPC in the Adani."

JPC probe in the Adani row is a long unfilled demand of the Congress party that was triggered when US-based short seller, Hindenburg released a report on Adani Group, highlighting major financial discrepancies in the transaction of business. The Congress was supported by 20 other like-minded parties, but the NCP, one of the key allies of Congress, has now taken a different route with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar calling out for an SC panel probe instead of JPC.

BJP takes a dig at Congress

While taking a swipe at the grand-old party for staying on the backfoot over Pawar's remark, BJP IT cell chief, Amit Malviya asked the Congress party whether its spokespersons will hound Sharad Pawar for his views against the Opposition strategy or will stay silent.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Till yesterday, the entire Congress was abusing Ghulam Nabi Azad and Scindia. Now that Sharad Pawar has broken ranks and junked the Congress on the issue of JPC etc, will Congress spokespeople hound him too or just shut up? Is Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on issues frail and malleable?"

The US-based short seller, Hindenburg, on January 24, released a report based on Adani Group. The report alleged several discrepancies and it wiped off millions of dollars from the Adani Group's valuation, severely hurting investors and shareholders. However, Adani Group has denied all the allegations raised against it in the report.