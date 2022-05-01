Last Updated:

Maharashtra Day: Sharad Pawar Warns People Of 'divisive Forces'; Avers 'Don't Fall Prey'

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said everyone must stay united to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Sharad Pawar

Image: PTI


NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said everyone must stay united to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra and honor the efforts put in by workers who are constantly working for the development of the state. Pawar made these remarks in a tweet in which he greeted the people on the occasion of Maharashtra Day which also coincides with International Labor Day

"Let us resolve to maintain unity in the society without sacrificing the efforts of those who are creating social divisions, to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra and to honor all the workers who are constantly raising the graph of progress through their hard work. Happy Maharashtra Day and Labor Day to all!", Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra’s 62nd Foundation Day is celebrated across the state today on May 1. The day commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960. The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, in 1960, creating Maharashtra, after many protests and demonstrations were witnessed in support of the new state.

READ | Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut calls Raj Thackeray 'traitor' ahead of MNS' mega Aurangabad rally

In fact, the Act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State -- Maharashtra, for those whose mother tongue is Marathi, and Gujarat, for Gujarati-speaking people. Both states went on to become business hubs and prospered.

READ | MNS' Raj Thackeray welcomed by massive crowd in Aurangabad ahead of May 1 mega rally

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is now a regional public holiday.

Through the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the provinces and princely states were reorganised into the Union of India after gaining freedom from colonial rule. On the basis of the language spoken in a region, the Act proposed the reorganisation.

Initially, Bombay State was formed for people speaking Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi.

Political events on Maharashtra Day

Today in the afternoon, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will speak in a virtual conference organised by the Marathi daily Loksatta, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address his a rally in Aurangabad over the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will hold a ‘Booster Dose’ rally in Mumbai's Somaiya ground, which is being seen as the launch of the campaign for upcoming elections to civic bodies.

While, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, to “protest attempts to communalise the atmosphere in the state”, has announced peace marches across the state.

(Image: PTI)

READ | Maharashtra Day 2021: Images to send to your family and friends for Happy Maharashtra Day
READ | Maharashtra Day quotes and wishes that you can send your family and friends
READ | Happy Maharashtra Day 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp status
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND