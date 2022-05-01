Maharashtra Day: Sharad Pawar Warns People Of 'divisive Forces'; Avers 'Don't Fall Prey'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said everyone must stay united to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra and honor the efforts put in by workers who are constantly working for the development of the state. Pawar made these remarks in a tweet in which he greeted the people on the occasion of Maharashtra Day which also coincides with International Labor Day

"Let us resolve to maintain unity in the society without sacrificing the efforts of those who are creating social divisions, to preserve the heritage of progressive Maharashtra and to honor all the workers who are constantly raising the graph of progress through their hard work. Happy Maharashtra Day and Labor Day to all!", Pawar tweeted.

सामाजिक तेढ निर्माण करणाऱ्यांच्या प्रयत्नांना बळी न पडता समाजात एकोपा कायम राखण्याचा, पुरोगामी महाराष्ट्राचा वारसा जपण्याचा तसेच आपल्या मेहनतीतून प्रगतीचा आलेख सतत उंचावत नेणाऱ्या सर्व कामगारांचा सन्मान करण्याचा निर्धार करूया. सर्वांना महाराष्ट्र दिन व कामगार दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/e7obUWOTNi — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 1, 2022

Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra’s 62nd Foundation Day is celebrated across the state today on May 1. The day commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960. The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, in 1960, creating Maharashtra, after many protests and demonstrations were witnessed in support of the new state.

In fact, the Act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State -- Maharashtra, for those whose mother tongue is Marathi, and Gujarat, for Gujarati-speaking people. Both states went on to become business hubs and prospered.

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is now a regional public holiday.

Through the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the provinces and princely states were reorganised into the Union of India after gaining freedom from colonial rule. On the basis of the language spoken in a region, the Act proposed the reorganisation.

Initially, Bombay State was formed for people speaking Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi.

Political events on Maharashtra Day

Today in the afternoon, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will speak in a virtual conference organised by the Marathi daily Loksatta, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address his a rally in Aurangabad over the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will hold a ‘Booster Dose’ rally in Mumbai's Somaiya ground, which is being seen as the launch of the campaign for upcoming elections to civic bodies.

While, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, to “protest attempts to communalise the atmosphere in the state”, has announced peace marches across the state.

(Image: PTI)