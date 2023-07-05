Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar Trade Barbs On NCP Symbol, BJP Alliance & Other Key Issues

Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar's fight for the 'real Nationalist Congress Party' escalated on Wednesday, July 5 with both leaders trading barbs at each other. The Ajit Pawar faction claimed that it has the support of at least 38 of the 53 NCP MLAs, with more leaders coming to its fold. The Sharad Pawar faction claimed that it has the support of 15 MLAs.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party held their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. Both the leaders took a swipe at each other.

'Sharad Pawar should retire' vs 'Will create a new NCP'

Ajit Pawar reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that the time has come for him to retire. "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...Even in politics- BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise," he said.

"You give us your blessings...The other day, he went to the YB Chavan Memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?... Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," he said.

Indicating that he is not going to retire anytime soon, Sharad Pawar told the party workers that he will create a new NCP with their support. "I am not getting into how many MLAs we have. In the past, out of 68 MLAs, 62 MLAs left me. In the next elections, none of those who left me were elected. Those who have left us let them go. Let's create a new NCP together," he said.

On alliance with BJP

Exposing Sharad Pawar's double game, his nephew Ajit claimed that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister was involved in negotiations with the BJP. He said that in 2019, they had decided to form a government with BJP before pulling out. "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone," he said. The Baramati MLA also said that PM Modi will come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, he said that there were talks with the saffron party in 2017.

The senior Pawar warned the Ajit Pawar faction that every single ally of the BJP has ultimately faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate.

"Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. A similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD. Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen," the NCP president said.

On symbol

The Ajit Pawar faction has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stake a claim on the NCP symbol and name. The camp has filed 40 affidavits of MLAs, MPs and MLCs in his support.

In his address, Sharad Pawar said that he will not let anybody snatch the symbol. "Till the time common man believes in us, we won't be impacted," he said. Referring to Ajit, he said, "My coin has turned out to be fake."

'Give your blessing' vs 'Don't use my photos'

Ajit Pawar said that his uncle Sharad Pawar is a deity and he has a deep respect for him. However, he pointed out that senior Pawar should make way for the new generations. "Why don't you give a blessing to the new generation? Correct us when we take the wrong steps, give us your valuable advice," he said. In May, Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as NCP chief but later took back his decision.

In response, Pawar also objected to the Ajit Pawar camp using his photos on their banners. If they have gone there, why are they using my photo? I will not let our symbol and party name fall into their hands, he said.