Maha Govt Formation: Sharad Pawar Claims Was Unaware Of Coalition Until '6:30 Am'

After the massive political twist in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a joint statement with Shiv Sena said that he only came to know about this coalition between Ajit Pawar and BJP at 6:30 am in the morning. Denying all the claims that he is involved in this decision made by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar also ensured everyone that appropriate action will be taken against his nephew. He also informed that a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected at 4 pm today.

Sharad Pawar had no knowledge of the govt formation

NCP chief speaking at a press conference on Saturday said that “While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a co-worker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning today (Saturday) and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

