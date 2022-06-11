Sharad Pawar Claims No Loss To MVA In RS Polls; Credits Fadnavis For Rallying Independents

After the BJP managed to win three seats in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections, causing a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that this was only possible because the saffron party banked on the support of independent candidates.

"I am not shocked to see the results. Every MVA candidate received votes as per the quota. Shiv Sena fell short of numbers for the sixth seat, but MVA showed courage and put in efforts. Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in weaning away independents and smaller parties who would have supported the MVA. This happened largely due to his ability to win over people with all the measures at his disposal,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief further added that there was no threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state. The votes made it clear that MVA has the strength required to run the government, he said. Pawar also lauded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for taking the risk and fighting for the sixth seat.

"The sixth seat was a risk for the MVA, but Uddhav Thackeray took the risk. In politics, one has to take risks," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, while MVA alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress - bagged one seat each. The contest was for the sixth seat, which was bagged by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar.

BJP wins Maharashtra prestige battle

The high-stake battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance. Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes.

