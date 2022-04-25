Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar responded to Independent MP Navneet Rana's complaint of being mistreated in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station. The NCP chief assured that the claims made by the MP will be probed as Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has already called for an all-party meeting. He said that Navneet Rana's controversy is being used to incite communal tensions in Maharashtra. Religious faith is something personal and there is no need to abuse the state's Chief Minister, he added.

'Will probe Navneet Rana's claim': Sharad Pawar

"It is good that all-party meeting is called by the Home Minister and we will probe the claims made by the Ranas. Navneet Rana attempts are being made to incite religious sentiment. Religious faith is something one's own, there is no need to display feelings about religion. Chief Minister is a post and it should not be abused. Therefore, criticism of the CM at a lower level is indecent. I have never seen such an atmosphere in Maharashtra. A rift is being created between religions due to which communal tensions are taking place in Maharashtra," said the NCP Chief.

The NCP leader further stated some people are getting anxious as they have lost power. There have always been attempts made by the Opposition to impose President's rule in Maharashtra but it has never happened.

"The threat of the imposition of the President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome. If a poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur by-election result has shown what kind of result would be there. Power comes and goes and there is no need to be anxious. Some people are getting anxious and I don't blame them, because before the state election (in 2019) claims were made of coming again to power but it did not happen and hence they are anxious," said Pawar.

Navneet Rana alleges Casteist abuse by Mumbai Police

After being arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, Independent MP Navneet Rana has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, putting a series of allegations on Mumbai police. Republic Media Network accessed Navneet Rana's letter in which she has alleged being denied basic rights during custody. She accused Mumbai Police of abusing her and hurling casteist slurs at her because she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. She also stated that her treatment was worse than animals as she was denied water when asked and not allowed to use the washroom.

