Sharad Pawar In NDA Fold For 2024? Political Tides In Nagaland Spark Speculation

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is in the Opposition in Maharashtra, has decided to be part of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance government in Nagaland. The recent development has raised speculation that the NCP may back Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections.

In the recent Nagaland Assembly elections, the NDPP-BJP alliance got a clear majority, winning 37 seats in the 60-member House. The NCP won seven seats.

In a statement, NCP said, "the local newly elected MLAs & the NCP Local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government which is going to be headed by Mr N Rio, Chief of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the state of Nagaland and our own good relationship with Mr N Rio."

It added, "This was left to the Nationalist Congress Party's National President Hon'ble Shri. Sharad Pawar to be part or not to be part of the Nagaland government. On Tuesday morning after listening to the North East in charge he took the decision to accept the leadership of Mr N Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the state of Nagaland & subsequently he also cleared the proposed list of NCP Legislature Party leader and his team."

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen if the NDPP-BJP alliance will take NCP on board.

Will Sharad Pawar back NDA in 2024?

So far, NCP has not indicated that it will support the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sharad Pawar is often seen in the meetings led by opposition parties to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Centre.

However, it should be noted that in one of the biggest political surprises in Maharashtra, on November 23, 2019, then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had sworn in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy in an early morning ceremony. The ministry lasted three days. Later, Uddhav Thackeray, who was backed by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, was sworn in as CM.

Fadnavis had said that the BJP held talks with Sharad Pawar before forming the government "but later on their (NCP's) strategy changed".

As the current political situation goes in Maharashtra, NCP's Nana Kate recently lost to a BJP candidate in Chinchwad by-polls. On the other hand, MVA candidate (from Congress) Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj won in Kasba Petha constituency - a BJP stronghold.