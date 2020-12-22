Sharad Pawar Backed WB CM Mamata; Criticised IPS Officers' Deputation: TMC's Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday confirmed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is in touch with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has extended support to their party in its ongoing tussle with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Saugata Roy also said that Pawar has criticised the decision of the Home Ministry to transfer three IPS officers of Bengal, without the permission of the state. According to sources, Pawar and Banerjee are planning to hold a joint rally in January, in the run-up for Bengal assembly elections next year.

CM Mamata Banerjee, who has recently garnered the support of BJP's Opposition parties, is expected to invite DMK chief MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others for the rally. This comes as TMC faced its worst exodus after several leaders switched to the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, MK Stalin had urged Prime Minister's office to immediately rescind the transfer of IPS officers for Central deputation and termed it as an "autocratic and anti-federal" order. Similarly, Kejriwal also backed his West Bengal counterpart and condemned Centre's "blatant interference" in the state affairs.

West Bengal government moves Supreme Court

On Friday, the TMC government moved the Supreme Court over the MHA's transfer of the three IPS officers over attack on J P Nadda's convoy. The MHA had summoned the three officers - Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal); Bhola Nath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) over lapses in security arrangement to BJP chief J P Nadda during his visit to Bengal. The home ministry has already issued transfer letters to the three officers, asking them to join their Central postings at the earliest. CM Mamata has slammed the Centre, calling it 'expansionist' and has stated that her government will not cow down.

