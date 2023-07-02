After Sharad Pawar Backs Daughter, Ajit Pawar Jumps Camp | Know Why

Maharashtra politics once again witnessed a massive twist as Ajit Pawar, with eight other MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday. He took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and will be sharing the position with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. This move comes days after Ajit Pawar stepped down as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharastra Assembly.

Sharad Pawar backs daughter, Ajit Pawar Jumps Camp

The development comes after Sharad Pawar, first sought to quit as NCP president, and then decided to retain the post and decided to put his daughter Supriya Sule on the post of one of the working presidents of the party. Ajit Pawar, who made a failed attempt in 2019 to align with BJP by organising an early morning ceremony swearing in as deputy CM, is said to have been eyeing the post of state president to rekindle his diminishing stature in the party.

After taking the resignation back, Sharad Pawar called for an organisational shuffle in the party and appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as two new working presidents of NCP. Sule has been given the charge of Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana, while Patel will look after Gujarat and Goa affairs while Praful Patel was given responsibility of other states.

Notably, the announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar as he was not allotted any important position and Sharad Pawar's long speech did not mention his name. As the rumours emerged of Ajit Pawar being upset with the decision, Sharad Pawar refuted the claims stating that his nephew had mooted the proposal and suggested Supriya Sule's name. After the changes in NCP's organisational posts, Ajit Pawar was missing from the party's important events.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Following all these political developments, Ajit Pawar on July 2 jumped ship to the Shinde government and took oath as the second Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

As he took oath, his supporters chanted slogans in support of the new deputy chief minister. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil are the eight MLAs who took oath along with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar is said to have the support of 43 out of 53 MLAs in the state, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has claimed 80% of the MLAs who have gone with Ajit Pawar will come back.