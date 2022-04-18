Sharad Pawar Blames BJP For Jahangirpuri Violence; 'Delhi's Law & Order Is With Centre'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the communal clashes that broke out on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. He said that the responsibility of law and order in the national capital lies at the hands of the Centre.

"Delhi's law and order is not with Kejriwal. Delhi's law and order issue are with the central government. When the Central government is sitting in Delhi, its responsibility is to see that there is no communal violence. But it is happening," Sharad Pawar said.

Jahangirpuri violence: Police custody of two key accused extended by 2 days; Shooter Sonu arrested

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the police custody of two key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence cases. On the other hand, four other accused have been sent to Judicial custody. Another accused, Sonu, who was seen pointing a gun, during clashes has been arrested.

Prime accused Aslam and Ansar were produced before Rohini Court on Sunday, which sent them to one day of Police custody. They were again produced on Monday. The four other accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and they built up this "conspiracy." Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

"Social media, video footage, digital evidence received will be investigated from all the angles," Asthana said, assuring that no one who is directly or indirectly involved in the incident will not be spared.

The probe into the violence has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to investigate it. Four forensic teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.