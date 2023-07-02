Sharad Pawar Calls Ajit Pawar's Rebellion 'robbery', Recalls 1980 Episode

Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Ajit Pawar's switching sides to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis camp is an act of robbery and not a small thing. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was reacting to his nephew's decision to take oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar was accompanied by eight other MLAs -- Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujhbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil. Sharad Pawar also explicitly established that he had no role in his nephew and others siding with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेची इच्छा, राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षातील सहकाऱ्यांचा पाठिंबा, विश्वासाच्या बळावर आज राज्याचा उपमुख्यमंत्री म्हणून पद व गोपनीयतेची शपथ घेतली. माझ्या या पदाचा उपयोग जनतेच्या कल्याणासाठी, महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासासाठी होईल असा विश्वास देतो. pic.twitter.com/mvZ2oh7w6u — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 2, 2023

It's a robbery, says Sharad Pawar

Speaking at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar's move is not a googly but a robbery. The senior Pawar, however, said that something like this was not new for him and recalled the incident in the 1980s when many MLAs had deserted him. "This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar further said that he has received several calls from leaders from across the country after Ajit Pawar's revolt. He said he will be holding a public meeting on July 6 when he will set the goal for the future. "MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide action against rebel leaders."

Sharad Pawar further said he will take action against Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, adding that he is not thinking of a legal battle.

'Irrigation scam accused joined the cabinet,' says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also reflected on the accusations made against the ministers who joined the Shinde cabinet earlier today. "NCP MLAs whose names were there in the irrigation scam, some of them have joined the cabinet now. It is now clear that NCP was not part of this scam," Pawar said. He also 'thanked' PM Narendra Modi for clearing the name of the NCP from scam cases by including the NCP MLAs in the NDA government.

Pawar also claimed that some people in the NCP got 'restless' after PM Modi mentioned the irrigation scam under the previous Congress-NCP government. He said those who were accused and were facing ED action have been appointed ministers. He also said six or seven NCP leaders who took oath on Sunday have cases pending against them.