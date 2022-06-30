After the collapse of the MVA government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a key meeting with his MLAs on Thursday. Speaking to Republic TV, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar stated that be it the MLAs or the citizens, no one was happy with the way things had transpired over the last few days which led to the fall of the government. However, he assured that the NCP would continue to serve in the Opposition and present the views of the common people in Vidhan Sabha.

"In last 3 years, we new MLAs have seen a lot of things. We have seen Corona if you look at past years, plague and swine flu were there. We have seen diseases, storms, floods, and very different combinations like the Maha Vikas Aghadi forming this term. Now, in the last 10 days, we have also seen a big party falling apart because their MLAs revolted. If you ask any MLA from NCP, Congress, or even common people, they are not comfortable with the way things have happened," Rohit Pawar told Republic TV.

"Finally, the BJP has come to power, Let us see what happens. We will be good opposition parities and would put opinions of common people in Vidhan Sabha. According to Pawar sahab, what happened was not good. They (Sena rebels) got everything from power to portfolio to funds. They just wanted reasons to go with BJP," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state Chief Minister in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, Thackeray also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action. At present Shinde has reached the residence of Fadnavis to hold discussions over the Ministerial portfolio. The oath-taking ceremony of the duo as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra is likely to take place by today evening.