Sharad Pawar Chairs Meeting With NCP Leaders Over RS Poll Debacle & Upcoming MLC Elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday chaired a meeting with senior party leaders at his residence to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls and upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. It is pertinent to mention that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government failed to win four seats out of six seats and BJP managed to win three seats in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

The legislative council polls for 10 vacant seats are scheduled for June 20 and the elections will take place through the secret ballot method, unlike the Rajya Sabha polls.

Sharad Pawar claims no loss for MVA in RS Polls

After losing the Rajya Sabha polls, Sharad Pawar stated that this was only possible because BJP banked on the support of independent candidates.

"I am not shocked to see the results. Every MVA candidate received votes as per the quota. Shiv Sena fell short of numbers for the sixth seat, but MVA showed courage and put in efforts. Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in weaning away independents and smaller parties who would have supported the MVA. This happened largely due to his ability to win over people with all the measures at his disposal,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief further added that there was no threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the state. The votes made it clear that MVA has the strength required to run the government, he said. Pawar also lauded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for taking the risk and fighting for the sixth seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra, while MVA alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress - bagged one seat each. The contest was for the sixth seat, which was bagged by BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, defeating Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar. The high-stake battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.

The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations by the BJP and the ruling alliance. Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes. After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.

