Taking a jibe at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, said some people dind not value their elected duties and rights. Addressing a public event in Osmanabad, Pawar told people to not speak like Koshyari and not pay head to his statements. The Governor is in soup after his shocking remarks on Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj and social activist Savitribai Phule.

Pawar takes a jibe on Koshyari: 'Don't speak like him'

Koshyari sparks row

While the relations between the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Koshyari have been strained for a while, a fresh row erupted on February 27 when the latter asserted in a function in Aurangabad that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking objection to this comment, MVA claimed that this was a distortion of history and sought his apology. The Maharashtra Governor had said, "Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)"?

Thereafter, the Maharashtra Congress unit circulated a video of his remarks made during the inauguration of Savitribai Phule's statue at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 14. On that occasion, Koshyari mocked the child marriage of Savitribai Phule with Jyotirao Phule. She opined, "Savitri Bai was married off at the age of 10. And her husband was 13. Now imagine what the boy and girl must be doing after getting married! What they must be thinking!"

On March 3, the first day of the Maharashtra legislature's budget session was marred by unprecedented chaos with MVA legislators shouting slogans against the Governor. Hence, he left the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan without completing his speech to the joint session of both Houses. Simultaneously, BJP MLAs were sloganeering during Koshyari's address demanding the ouster of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after his arrest in a money laundering case pertaining to the D-gang.

MVA-Koshyari

Koshyari has been sitting on the MVA government's 12 MLC nominations to the Legislative Council for the past 15 months. Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra Governor over the delay, stating that he has a "constitutional obligation" to either accept or reject "within reasonable time" the proposal sent by the state cabinet to nominate 12 MLCs. Shiv Sena has often accused BJP of pressurising the Governor in delaying the nominations which were handed over by th cabinet in November 2020. Koshyari had previously delayed confirming Uddhav Thackeray's nomination citing COVID reasons.