Sharad Pawar Cites 'anger Against BJP In Haryana & Punjab' As Reason For Farm Laws Repeal

Heralding the repeal of farm laws by PM Modi, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday, pointed out the hurried way in which farm laws were passed led to this repeal. Speaking to reporters, Pawar hailed the farmers for maintaining the peace in the year-long protests. Amid the Centre-farmer impasse, Pawar had previously called for the need to make certain amendments in the three Farm Laws, asserting that they need not be rejected in their entirety.

Pawar: 'Passed farm laws in hurry'

"They had passed the farm laws without any discussion with states, which was opposed by all Opposition. There were many walkouts, still, farm laws were passed without discussion which led to protests by farmers outside Delhi borders. Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, UP camped at the borders for one year in all weathers, peacefully opposing the laws. It is very difficult to maintain peace in the protests, but they did it. We salute the farmers," said Pawar.

He added, "After seeing the elections to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, the agricultural law bills were withdrawn. BJP people have seen the reactions of farmers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan which could not be ignored. Whatever happened, it happened, this decision is a good thing".

In July, former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had said that parts of contention that were causing grievances to the farming community could be amended instead of the entire laws being scrapped. Pawar had pointed that the new agricultural laws restrict the powers of Mandi system i.e. the collection of levy and fees from the private markets, dispute resolution, agri-trade licensing, and regulations of E-trading, thus weakening them. He also claimed that removal of stock-piling limits may lead to apprehensions that Corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stockpile and sell at higher prices to consumers.

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.