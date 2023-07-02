Sharad Pawar Claims 80% NCP MLAs Will Return; BJP Says 43 Of 53 Legislators With Ajit

In an unexpected twist, Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Sunday. Accompanied by eight other NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar participated in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Following Ajit Pawar's decision to break away from the NCP, sources revealed that his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar spoke to his daughter Supriya Sule about the developments. Sources suggest that Sharad Pawar did not endorse Ajit's move and expressed confidence that almost 80 per cent MLAs supporting his nephew would eventually return to the party. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that Ajit has the support of 43 of the NCP's total of 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar’s supporters expressed their unwavering support throughout the swearing-in ceremony and kept on raising slogans. The MLAs who took oath along with Ajit Pawar include Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dhamaramrao Aatram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil.

Reacting to the surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde applauded Ajit Pawar's decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Shinde welcomed Ajit Pawar and his supporters, emphasising that their collective experience would contribute to the development and progress of Maharashtra.

"Now we have one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become a triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra," Shinde said.