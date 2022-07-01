Sharad Pawar Claims Fadnavis Was Not Happy Accepting Dy CM Post; Says 'he Followed Orders'

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar on Thursday claimed that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was not happy to accept the deputy Chief Minister's post in Eknath Shinde's government.

While rebel Shiv Sena leader Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis, a former CM, took oath as Shinde's deputy. Fadnavis had earlier announced that he would stay out of the government, however, agreed to the deputy CM post after the party's command.

"I think Fadnavis has not accepted the number two position happily. His facial expression said it all," Pawar told reporters in Pune. "(But) Fadnavis is from Nagpur and has worked as a `swayamsevak' (with the RSS) and there, when an order comes, it has to be followed," the NCP chief said, adding that Fadnavis might have accepted a junior position due to this`sanskar' (values).

Pawar also noted that the Eknath Shinde faction, which was camping in Guwahati after rebelling against the Uddhav Thackeray regime, had not expected that their leader would become anything more than a deputy CM.

"But after the BJP's central leadership gave the orders, the chief minister's post was given to Shinde. Nobody had an inkling about it. I think Shinde himself had no idea. The second surprise, which I do not think is a surprise really, is that Devendra Fadnavis, who worked as CM for five years and then opposition leader, had to take the post of Deputy CM following directions from the central leadership," said Pawar.

Pawar also rejected claims that Shiv Sena's tie-up with NCP and Congress was the primary reason for Shinde's rebellion. "This allegation is baseless. It has no connection with NCP and Congress. Something has to be told to people (as an excuse), which is why NCP and Congress are being blamed," he said.

Sharad Pawar dials CM Shinde

Earlier on Thursday, Pawar also said he spoke to Shinde and congratulated him. "Once a person becomes Chief Minister, he is the CM of the state. He becomes the head of the state and I expect that he would work towards solving the issues of people," the NCP chief said.

When asked about the collapse of the MVA government and what went wrong, Pawar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had not fallen short on any front.

"Shinde showed the capability of taking away 39 MLAs, and the success (of his rebellion) lies there. I learned that the preparation for this was going on for long, as traveling to Surat, from there to Guwahati and then to Goa, these arrangements do not take place suddenly," he said.

About the Supreme Court allowing a floor test to proceed in Maharashtra, Pawar said the BJP and Shinde faction had a majority, and once such a situation becomes clear, it should be accepted. "Uddhav Thackeray, after realizing that he has lost the majority, resigned gracefully," he added.

The biggest challenge before the new government would be to gain "credibility" and people's faith, the veteran politician said. Asked if the MVA alliance will continue in the coming polls in Maharashtra, Pawar said that no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

(With PTI inputs)