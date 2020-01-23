Sharad Pawar Claims Muslims Did Not Vote For BJP In Maharashtra Despite Party's Huge Win

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday remarked that minority communities play a huge part in deciding the winning party in any election. The party chief cited the example of Maharashtra elections after he said the BJP lost power in the State because the Muslim community did not vote for the party.

However, Pawar erred, as in the Maharashtra elections, BJP had emerged as the single-largest party as it won 104 seats out of the 164 it contested for in an alliance with Shiv Sena then. On the other hand, the then allies - Sena, had won only 56 out of the 126 seats it contested for.

'Muslims didn't vote for BJP'

While addressing the media on Thursday, Sharad Pawar said, "We should keep such people away who wants to break the unity of our country. During the Maharashtra elections, Muslims didn't vote for BJP. They voted for parties that can defeat BJP. We saw a change of guard in the State due to that. We all should stand together. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh kept them away now Delhi will also do the same thing. People are telling us that Maharashtra showed the way."

Furthermore, the NCP supremo added, "BJP is in power. We had hopes that the party in power will take all people together. People in power have made easy way for Hindus, Christian and Sikhs but not for Muslims. Because of NPR and CAA, certain minorities will get ignored. We have different communities in India. Banjara community which usually doesn't stay at one place, hey roam here and there for work, How will they prove their citizenship? They don't have any records, their names are not there in the voting list."

Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance

The Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance could not come to power due to Sena's '50-50 demand' which led to a fallout between the allies. Eventually, Sena then teamed up with ideologically opponent - Congress and NCP - to get the numbers and stake the claim to form government under the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Sena supremo, Uddhav Thackeray was then elected as the Chief Minister of the state.

