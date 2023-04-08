Sharad Pawar Clarifies After Backing Gautam Adani; 'SC Panel Probe Better Than JPC'

After backing Gautam Adani by dismissing the need for the Opposition's campaign for a parliamentary probe into the Adani Group over the Hindenburg report, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday clarified on his remark. He highlighted that NCP also supported for JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) but it will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out.

Earlier, the NCP leader had broken ranks with the Opposition by dismissing the need for a JPC probe in the Adani issue and said, "Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier, and there was a ruckus in parliament for a few days, but this time, out of proportion, importance was given to the issue. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this (Adani Group) was targeted."

While clarifying his statement that raised several questions against him by the opposition parties, he said, "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth."

"There are two houses in parliament, they constitute members of both the houses but depend on the party who has more majority. It means the majority party will have more members and the opposition members will be fewer. In this view, I feel the Supreme Court panel probe is better than JPC. I don't know about Hindenberg and an SC panel should tell us whether to trust the company run in India or the foreign-based organisation," he added.

Congress calls out for 'Opposition Unity'

After Sharad Pawar backed Gautam Adani by dismissing the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe over the Hindenberg report, the Congress party highlighted that despite Pawar's different view, the 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the issue is grave. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said, "The NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious."

"But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from the BJP’s assaults and in defeating the BJP’s divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," he added.

The in-depth report on Adani Group was released by the US-based short seller Hindenburg on January 24. The report have also wiped off millions of dollars from the Adani Group's valuation, severely hurting investors and shareholders. However, Adani Group has denied all the allegations raised against them in the report.

Meanwhile, since the report made its debut in the public domain, the opposition parties led by Congress are demanding a JPC probe into the matter. The second leg of the Budget session in the parliament also failed to transact any business as the proceedings kept on getting adjourned in both the house amid massive protests and sloganeering by the opposition parties.