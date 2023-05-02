Sharad Pawar Clarifies 'Not Retiring From Public Life', Assures 'we Will Work Together'

"I am retiring from the presidency post, but I am not retiring from public service," were the last words of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar before he announced his retirement on Tuesday (April 2). 82-year-old Pawar is one of the country's top opposition leaders and had a crucial role in running the Maha Vikas Aghadi and keeping together a previous unlikely alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

Watch LIVE Updates Below:

Sharad Pawar's last words before stepping down from the NCP head position

"Although I am retiring from the post of president, I am not retiring from public service. I have been working with people; there will be no break in that service. On the other hand, I can devote more time to public work. I'll be available for you in Pune and Baramati. We will be available to all of you in Mumbai, Delhi, or wherever we are. I'm there for you and will give my best to serve the public," said Pawar before resigning as NCP boss.

He further said, "Constant travel has become an integral part of my life. I am always available to the public. Programmes and meetings will continue as usual. To communicate with you, knowing your problems. I'm always here for you to receive, listen to your grievances, and convey them to the government."

"People's love and trust are enough for me. So there is no difference between us. I am with you and will always be with you until my last breath. Keep in touch; thank you, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai NCP," he added.

Pawar announced his resignation just after releasing his autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Saangaati," which revealed details about his political career, including the developments in his party post-2015.

Image: PTI