Sharad Pawar Clears Air On AIMIM Overture; 'NCP Not Inclined To Ally With Owaisi's Party'

Breaking his silence on AIMIM's overture, Sharad Pawar made it clear that NCP is not inclined to form an alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party. Speaking to the media in Baramati on Sunday, the NCP supremo stated that he did not give too much importance to the tie-up offer as it was yet to be officially endorsed by the central leadership of AIMIM. Apart from NCP, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray too ruled out the possibility of having any association with AIMIM citing that it was BJP's "conspiracy" to defame Shiv Sena.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar remarked, "It can itself tell which party it wants to ally with. But the parties with which it wants to ally with should say yes in the first place. This is a political decision. If this decision has been proposed for Maharashtra by someone else, NCP doesn't give the right to the state (unit) to take such a decision. Unless the national committee does not specify that the state unit can take such a decision, it cannot take such a decision in any state. That's why the news about AIMIM in the last two-three days is not the decision of the party."

AIMIM's alliance proposal

On March 18, AIMIM proposed to form an alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra so that it can no longer be accused of being BJP's B-team. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel made this offer in a meeting with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. Briefing the media later, he admitted that the aforesaid parties would probably turn down the offer owing to opposition from Shiv Sena. At the same time, Jaleel opined that this move would give no excuse to the "secular parties" who blame the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party for indirectly helping BJP win.

Imtiaz Jaleel said, "The political parties which call themselves secular blame us wherever BJP wins. It is often said that BJP wins because of AIMIM and AIMIM is the B-team. So, I have given a proposal to an NCP Minister that we will go with you so that the debate ends once for all. In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that this allegation on us will be permanently erased."

The AIMIM leader elaborated, "But I know that they won't agree as Shiv Sena is with them. Shiv Sena will not want to ally with AIMIM under any circumstances. So, next time onwards, they won't be able to say that (BJP lost) because of AIMIM. I have given him a proposal. Let us see whether they accept it or not."