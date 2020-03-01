Sharad Pawar Communalises Attack On Delhi School; Says 'because Teachers From Minorities'

In a shockingly communal remark, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday alleged that a Delhi school in the recent riots was attacked because some of its teachers belonged to a minority community. Slamming the Centre for the riots, he also claimed that as the ruling party did not get Delhi's backing in the recent polls, people resort to communal tensions. The Delhi violence has claimed 45 lives and leftover 200 injured as of date.

"Yesterday a school was attacked. The furniture and other things in the school were thrown out of the building. An attack has happened on an educational institution too. Why? Because some of the teachers in that institute did not belong to a community preferred by those in power," said Pawar.

Slamming PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Delhi riots, he added," The ruling party did not see getting any people's backing in the Delhi polls. It has been so that when you don't have people's backing, they resort to communal tensions. These Delhi elections saw PM, HM resorting to disturbing social and religious sentiments of the country".

Schools vandalised in Delhi violence

On Tuesday, as tensions ran high in the nationals capital, Arun Modern Senior Secondary School situated in North East Delhi's Brijpuri area was burned down by a mob - fortunately, no students or staff were present at the premises. Similarly, Rajdhani Public School and DPR school in Shiv Vihar met with the same fate, where gates have been damaged, furniture burned, school books and bags burned, windows and doors damaged. CBSE has postponed board exams in the area scheduled till February 29.

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

