Sharad Pawar Congratulates Mamata Banerjee On 'stupendous Victory' After TMC Takes Lead

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on her 'stupendous victory' on Sunday after her party took a solid lead in the early trends of the West Bengal election results. Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar expressed his desire to continue working with Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of the people and in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

West Bengal elections result 2021

While exit polls predicted a tight fight between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat West Bengal state assembly, early trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, the TMC has taken a considerable lead over the BJP and is projected to be leading in 201 assembly constituencies as compared to the 78 that the BJP is leading in out of the 284 seats where counting has begun.

While reacting to the trends which project another term for the TMC, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asserted that swing seats would also have a role to play as counting progressed. "We have only gained from this election, we have not lost anything. In the last elections, we had 3 seats, today we have over 100. There are a lot of pockets, where we will go ahead, only 3-4 rounds have happened. There are a maximum of 32 rounds in some places, we should wait for a while. I am hopeful that we will touch the magic number. There are also 30-40- seats which are swing seats where we also might go ahead in the next round of counting," stated Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Counting in West Bengal is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. West Bengal Election was held in 8 phases from March 27- April 29.