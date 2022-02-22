Sharad Pawar Conveys Inability To Appear Before Koregaon-Bhima Probe Panel On Feb 23 & 24

In a development in the Bhima-Koregaon probe, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has informed the Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission that he will not be appearing before it. The commission had asked Pawar to appear before it on February 23 and 24 to record evidence in connection with the case. Now, Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik released a video statement to inform that Pawar will not be appearing before the commission on the issued dates.

Earlier this month, the Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission asked Pawar to appear before it on February 23 and 24. The commission aimed to record evidence in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Even though he has now conveyed his absence, Nawab Malik informed that Pawar will be ready to appear before the probe panel on a future date.

The probe panel had earlier summoned Pawar back in 2020, however, he failed to appear before it due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Now, Malik has said that Pawar has submitted to the commission in writing that he won't be able to appear before it this time. “He has told the panel that he will put forth his version (before the commission) later. Pawar saheb will definitely be present there in the future,” he added.

Bhima-Koregaon probe

The Commission was first formed by the government in February 2018 to ascertain the reason behind the violence and submit a conclusive report. On January 1, 2018, violence broke out during the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon. In the riots, one person lost his life and several others, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the incident. The police had alleged that inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held in Pune's Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017, triggered the January 1 violence.

Later in February 2020, social group Vivek Vichar Manch member Sagar Shinde filed an application before the commission, seeking the summoning of Sharad Pawar in view of certain statements made by him in the media about the 2018 caste violence. Earlier in December 2021, the Maharashtra government gave a six months extension to the Judicial Commission to conduct an inquiry in the case. Its tenure is now up to June 30, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI