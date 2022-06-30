Sharad Pawar Dials Eknath Shinde After Oath Ceremony; Calls Rebellion 'show Of True Power'

Minutes after Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party which was a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, dialled him on Thursday. Pawar, talking about the brief call, said that he congratulated Shinde on assuming office, and also reminded him that now he belonged to 'not just one party, but the whole of Maharashtra'.

Opining on the fall of the MVA, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister of the state said, "There is no scope of talk or reconciliation when 38-39 people of one party (Shiv Sena) in an alliance, leave the state. Shinde performed the job of taking them outside the state, and demonstrated his true capacity and power."

'Devendra Fadnavis clearly not happy'

Pawar said that Devendra Fadnavis was 'clearly not happy' after being made the Deputy of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "You could make out from his face. I think since he comes from Nagpur and has been part of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh, he accepted the decision due to his teaching and learning of the Sangh," the NCP supremo said.

The former Maharashtra CM, however, listed plenty of examples in the history of the state, where a person after having served as the CM, took other portfolios. Taking a personal example he said, "When I became the CM, Shankarrao Chavan was made the made Minister for Finance, but even he had earlier served as the CM. Nothing surprising happened today."

'Shiv Sena is not finished'

Commenting on former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said that it was his style of working to 'trust someone completely'. The veteran politician, however, refrained from divulging the details of his conversation with his counterpart from Shiv Sena, whom he visited numerous times since the outbreak of the rebellion.

Making it clear that he in no way thinks that the Shiv Sena is finished, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "There were rebellions earlier too. Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled, Narayan Rane rebelled...but it is not so easy to finish a party."

On the rebel Shiv Sainiks blaming the MVA alliance partners, the former Union Minister said, "Congress and NCP have nothing to do with it. One has to take names to shift the blame, and so our parties' names were dragged. I do not know what they wanted to achieve from that. It is their internal matter."