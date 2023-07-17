Sharad Pawar Distances Himself From Crucial Meeting Of 24 Opposition Parties In Bengaluru

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will not attend the joint-opposition meeting in Bengaluru today (July 17), days after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. Significantly, Sharad Pawar marked his presence in the opposition meeting held in Patna on July 23.

There has been no official statement from the NCP stating the reason behind the absence of Sharad Pawar, who is among the top-senior leaders trying to forge an opposition bloc to take on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

24 parties to huddle

As many as 24 opposition parties will huddle together to hold the second opposition meeting to formulate a decisive strategy for wresting power from the BJP in the 2024 general polls.

Among several other parties, the new joiners are Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani).

Significantly, the opposition bloc has received a major boost after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party confirmed its presence in today's opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Ending weeks of suspense, AAP decided to attend the crucial meeting after Congress cleared its stance on the Delhi ordinance.

While confirming that Congress will oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “Today, the Congress party cleared its position against Delhi Ordinance. We welcome the announcement. Along with this, AAP will attend the opposition meet in Bengaluru."