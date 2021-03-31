'Sharad Pawar Doing Well,' Says Maharashtra Health Minister After NCP Chief's Surgery

On Tuesday, after NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent endoscopy followed by surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that he is doing well after an operation. On Sunday Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains, after which he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening. However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen.

While speaking to the media, Doctor Amit Maydeo said that after conducting some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) as there were some complications.

"The procedure was of half an hour. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later. His condition is fine but since the procedure was done just a while ago, so currently, he is under observation," said Dr Maydeo to ANI. READ | Maharashtra COVID-19 crisis: Rift in MVA again as NCP at odds with CM over lockdown option

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik took to Twitter and informed about the NCP chief getting admitted to Hospital on Tuesday.

Attention please,

Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today. — Nawab Malik Ù†ÙˆØ§Ø¨ Ù…Ù„Ú© à¤¨à¤µà¤¾à¤¬ à¤®à¤²à¤¿à¤• (@nawabmalikncp) March 30, 2021

Amit Shah-Sharad Pawar Meet

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were rumoured to have met in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has now refuted the claims of any political discussions between them. Terming the development as "country's culture" to 'meet with other political leaders,' Patil said that such meetings are commonplace. In addition, he also opined that party leaders should meet besides politics.

Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country's culture, we must meet besides politics. A meeting is not only meant for political discussion. Amit Shah is the country's HM & Sharad Pawar might have met him for some work:Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (29.3) pic.twitter.com/7x2NP7qeRB — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Amit Shah's response

Meanwhile, after his meeting with Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah did not deny meeting Pawar. However, during his interaction with the media, he had also said that 'Not everything can be made public'. Even so, the NCP on its part has denied that any such meeting took place between the two leaders.

Everything can't be made public: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on reports of his meeting with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/NzCqVl3KhQ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

