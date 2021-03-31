Last Updated:

'Sharad Pawar Doing Well,' Says Maharashtra Health Minister After NCP Chief's Surgery

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is doing well after the surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. 

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI/PTI

On Tuesday, after NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent endoscopy followed by surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.  Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that he is doing well after an operation. On Sunday Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains, after which he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening. However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen.

READ | Shiv Sena terms Anil Deshmukh 'Accidental Home Minister'; NCP says 'don't spoil alliance'

"Sharad Pawar Ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Tope told ANI.

READ | Sharad Pawar taken to hospital over abdomen unease; to undergo gallbladder procedure: NCP

While speaking to the media, Doctor Amit Maydeo said that after conducting some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) as there were some complications. 

READ | Sharad Pawar responds to Health Minister's inquiry about him; NCP chief appreciative

"The procedure was of half an hour. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later. His condition is fine but since the procedure was done just a while ago, so currently, he is under observation," said Dr Maydeo to ANI.

READ | Maharashtra COVID-19 crisis: Rift in MVA again as NCP at odds with CM over lockdown option

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik took to Twitter and informed about the NCP chief getting admitted to Hospital on Tuesday. 

READ | After Shiv Sena-NCP's belated denials of Amit Shah-Sharad Pawar meet, BJP adds fresh twist

Amit Shah-Sharad Pawar Meet

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were rumoured to have met in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has now refuted the claims of any political discussions between them. Terming the development as "country's culture" to 'meet with other political leaders,' Patil said that such meetings are commonplace. In addition, he also opined that party leaders should meet besides politics.

Amit Shah's response 

Meanwhile, after his meeting with Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah did not deny meeting Pawar. However, during his interaction with the media, he had also said that 'Not everything can be made public'. Even so, the NCP on its part has denied that any such meeting took place between the two leaders. 

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND