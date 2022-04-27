Sharad Pawar Dubs Jahangirpuri Episode As BJP's Attempt To 'spoil Delhi's Atmosphere'

Wading into the Jahangirpuri topic, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar referred to the whole episode of the anti-encroachment drive as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party to 'spoil the atmosphere in Delhi', a state ruled by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister reminded the saffron party that the Central government was under it, and therefore, it had the responsibility of maintaining law and order.

"If such an attempt is made in Maharashtra, Hindus & Muslims will come together and will not allow anyone to do so," said the veteran Maharashtra leader. His comments come at a time when Maharashtra is also facing a division due to the ultimatum provided by Raj Thackeray for a ban on loudspeakers in the mosques of the state, with the threat that if the government fails to oblige, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the Muslims' place of worship.

'Maharashtra will continue to work for brotherhood'

Amid Raj Thackeray's standing warning to the MVA government to ban the use of loudspeakers in mosques, independent MP Navneet Rana, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23. However, after the police issued them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan but were still taken into custody by the Khar Police, with two FIRs registered against them. They are presently in 14-day judicial custody as their bail plea is before the Sessions court.