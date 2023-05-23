Sharad Pawar Dubs Karnataka Election Results 'best Example' Of Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), termed the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls the "best example" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's padayatra and predicted that the former Wayanad MP's ideology would garner more support.

"The Karnataka Assembly election results are the best example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra. Whatever one says about Rahul Gandhi, I am sure that people will strengthen Rahul Gandhi's ideology," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

On being questioned about him being a Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said that, "I am not contesting the next election, so where is the question of becoming a PM candidate? I am not in the race to become Prime Minister. We want a leader that can work for the development of the nation."

Speaking on the seat distribution among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which has not yet been decided, Pawar claimed that Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge will make the decision.

"There has been no discussion on seat sharing yet. A meeting was held at my residence, where it was discussed that leaders from all three parties (of the MVA) would decide on it. Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi, or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss it," he said.

Scuffle over Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi seat distribution

While the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has presented a single front to run in the civic, Lok Sabha, and assembly elections together, reaching an agreement on how the three parties will share the seats has become a complicated issue for the coalition.

Notably, the sqaubble is likely to continue as they have decided to form a joint committee to coin two-to-three formulas, and one of them is going to be finalised by the leadership of three parties.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said on Friday that seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, which is yet to be finalised, will be decided on the basis of merit and will be discussed in the committee.

"Soon this matter will be resolved. There is a meeting of senior Congress leaders on the 21st of May, and we will send our three leaders to it. All seats will be decided on the basis of merit and will be discussed in the committee," Patole said while talking to the media.