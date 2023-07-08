Sharad Pawar Duped BJP With Alliance Offer In Past: Fadnavis At MLAs Meet

Amid rumors over growing resistance within the Eknath Shinde-Sena faction on the portfolio distribution after the NCP joined the coalition government, a key meeting of all the 105 BJP MLAs in Maharashtra was called by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Garwale Club in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Sources present inside the meeting, in a conversation with Republic, revealed that in the meeting, which was addressed by Devendra Fadnavis, all the MLAs were assured and told not to be worried over the berth allocation after the coalition with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Briefing all the MLAs and BJP office bearers, Deputy CM told the reason behind why Ajit Pawar had to be chosen by the party high command for the Deputy CM post. An explanation was also given in a chronological order detailing the number of instances when the NCP chief Sharad Pawar had approached the BJP to join hands with them in the past but didn't do so.

An incident, when the big announcement by NCP chief Sharad Pawar resigning from the top post surfaced on June 2, 2023, was also quoted as a game plan plotted by the NCP chief to let the other senior NCP leaders join the BJP after he resigns. Series of events including Sharad Pawar's decision to join hands with PM Modi under the MVA rule was also mentioned during the gathering.

Several incidents when Ajit Pawar was humiliated by Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar were explained to MLAs, while narrating why Ajit Pawar decided to break away from the Sharad Pawar faction.

The meeting which lasted for 2 hours was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to strengthen the party roots by reassuring all the present MLAs and leaders after the shocking induction of 9 NCP MLAs.

Third jolt soon to the MVA?

The Maharashtra state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while addressing to the media over the meeting said, "There was a discussion about the work done by the MLAs in the past months. Whereas 45+ seats are the mission of the Lok Sabha and 288 are the mission of the Maharashtra assembly elections. A meeting will happen tomorrow in Hyderabad where Ashish Shelar and Chandrashekhar Bawankule are going to brief the BJP workers over the work done in Maharashtra."

He also added if someone wants to join the BJP in Maharashtra, we will welcome them.