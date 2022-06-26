Sharad Pawar Exudes Hope On Revival Of Uddhav Govt; Says 'Let Rebels Come Back From Assam'

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi stands on the brink of a collapse in Maharashtra, one of the partners in the alliance, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) exuded hope that things would look up. Speaking to the media, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the MLAs are presently housed in Assam's Guwahati, but once they make their way back to Maharashtra, they would be asked to vote. Things will be clear then, as per the leader.

"It will be clear that the government under Uddhav Thackeray will continue," the veteran said, adding that his party's, as well as that of Congress' full support, is with the Shiv Sena. Earlier in the day, a meeting of the three alliance partners was held in Mumbai. Taking place at Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence, the meeting had in attendance Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena's Anil Parab and Anil Desai, on the rebellion by MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Legal action against the rebel MLAs

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Speaker has accepted Shiv Sena's demand to remove Eknath Shinde and appoint Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Besides, 16 MLAs, including Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

As disqualification looms, on June 26, a meeting was held by the legislators in Guwahati's Radisson Blu, where they are presently housed. In the meeting, discussions took place on how they can reach Mumbai safely to stake a claim for forming government in the next two days, sources say. Sources further say that Shinde has assured that all MLAs and their families will be provided central security. Till now, Y+ security cover has been provided to 15 MLAs of the rebel camp.

About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Sarvankar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, and Sandipan Bhumare.