Sharad Pawar Flags Off 3000 Km Anti-CAA, NRC & NPR March Led By Yashwant Sinha

Even as the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking an outreach programme to spread awareness on the amended citizenship law, nationwide protests against it seem unstoppable. On Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with other Congress leaders flagged off a nationwide `Yatra' (tour) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) under the aegis of Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha from Mumbai's Gateway of India.

Announcing his yatra last week, former union minister Singh had said that campaign, organised under the banner of his organisation Rashtra Manch, will be called `Gandhi Shanti Yatra'. The Yatra will start at Mumbai's Apollo Bunder on January 9, pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi and cover a distance of over 3,000 km.

Pawar to join Yashwant Sinha in his yatra against CAA, NRC

Among other prominent leaders, former MP & Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and former Gujarat Chief Minister Suresh Mehta were also present on this occasion. Singh informed that the Yatra will culminate at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, that is Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

'Was pointing to Internet shutdown': Mumbai protester who held 'Free Kashmir' placard

What did the leaders say?

As the leaders flagged off the march, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that Mahatma Gandhi will show the correct path - the path of truth to everyone. This comes days after Shiv Sena chief and CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray while meeting a delegation of Muslim leaders in Mumbai said no member of the community should be afraid of the CAA in Maharashtra. He clearly stated that CAA and NRC will not be implemented across the state, however, added that the matter is sub-judice.

Actor-turned politician and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said, "We have suffered so much that now we are embarking on a 'safar' (journey). "We are against the government's policies, we are standing up for the Constitution," he said. The CAA provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, but excludes Muslims, Shatrughan Sinha said, adding that it "seems to be a ploy to distract attention from the issues the country is facing."

Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' poster surfaces at DU's St Stephen's College during pro-JNU rally

Yashwant Sinha announces Yatra against CAA through six states