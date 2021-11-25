Sharad Pawar Hits Out At The BJP Govt, Says Repeal Of Farm Laws Came Due To Elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led union government alleged that the decision to repeal farm laws was taken under the view of the upcoming elections in India. The former Union agriculture minister who was speaking to the reporters before attending the NCP's youth wing convention at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district pointed out the decision of repealing farm laws which triggered nationwide protests since last year.

While answering a question regarding the union government's move on the agrarian laws, he said, "There are elections in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states. As per our information, the people in power after visiting the villages in some parts of these states got a different kind of reception from the locals. Considering this, they might have sensed what kind of treatment they would receive they go to seek votes. It seems that on that backdrop, this practical decision was taken. If there were no elections in these states in the near future, this decision would not have been taken."

Further speaking on the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will complete its full term and will once again come into power in the next elections.

Taking a sly jibe at Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for his remarks that the Shiv Sena-led state government will fall in the next elections, Pawar said that such claims were made two years back when the MVA government of Shiv Cena, NCP, and Congress was formed stating that it will collapse within 15 days.

"But later it was heard that it will fall in one month, two months, three months and so on," he said. "Since Patil has time, he is trying his hands at astrology and on the basis of that, he must be drawing such conclusions. Let him enjoy it", he added

BJP government harassing non-BJP States through central agencies

The NCP chief also spoke on the recent actions taken by the central agencies in Maharashtra and called it a regular thing. Further speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that several ministers from the West Bengal government are also being harassed by the central agencies, and the BJP government at the Centre has now taken a stand to harass the non-BJP States through the central agencies.

"This is an example of the misuse of power by the people in power", he added.

