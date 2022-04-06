Sharad Pawar Hosts Dinner For Maha MLAs, Nitin Gadkari, Sanjay Raut Also In Attendance

At a time when political opponents are at loggerheads in Maharashtra, leaders of all parties, including the BJP, spent the evening on Tuesday together over dinner at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, parliamentarians and legislators from Maharashtra were present at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence here.

The dinner meeting happened on a day when Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and senior Shiv Sena leader in connection with an investigation into an alleged land scam involving redevelopment of a chawl. Maharashtra legislators are in the national capital to attend a two-day orientation program organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Earlier, the MLAs from Maharashtra also met Raut at his residence over tea.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls on PM Modi

In an intriguing development, NCP supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes, sources told Republic TV. While sources in NCP insisted that only agricultural issues were discussed between the two leaders, the meeting assumes significance owing to the political situation in Maharashtra. To begin with, two key NCP leaders- sitting state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with cases registered by the central agencies.

Moreover, Congress leaders have often expressed their displeasure about being neglected in the MVA government. Interestingly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended Pawar's residence for dinner on Tuesday night along with MLAs of many parties. As per sources, the legislators were in Delhi to attend a training programme for first-time MLAs

NCP-BJP ties in Maharashtra

NCP's first official association with BJP came to the fore after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election when it extended unconditional support to the saffron party for government formation. While Devendra Fadnavis proved his majority on the floor of the House with NCP's tacit support, the relationship between the two parties snapped after Shiv Sena joined the government. In the 2019 polls, NDA could not form the government despite getting a comfortable majority owing to Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on 12 November. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, NCP Legislative Party leader Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23, 2019, stumped the opposition. After Sharad Pawar clarified that he didn't support his nephew's decision, Fadnavis had to step down as the CM in three days' time which was followed by the swearing-in of the MVA government.

(With PTI inputs)