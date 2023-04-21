Sharad Pawar Hosts Gautam Adani: How NCP Chief Backed The Billionaire In Hindenburg Row

Nationalist Congress Party (chief) Sharad Pawar on Thursday hosted the chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani at his residence Silver Oak in Mumbai. This is the first official meeting between Pawar and Adani after opposition parties raised the demand for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The meeting at Pawar's residence lasted for nearly two hours.

Notably, Sharad Pawar, whose NCP is a key ally of the Congress in Maharashtra, has already broken rank with the party by dismissing its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Hindenburg report on Adani Group. Not only Sharad Pawar, but his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also backed Gautam Adani by agreeing to the idea of dismissing the Opposition's JPC probe demand on the Adani issue.

While backing Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar earlier said, "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth. If there's a JPC probe, it means the ruling party (BJP) will have more members and the opposition members will be fewer. In this view, I feel the SC panel probe is better than JPC in the Adani."

Pawar clarifies on remarks backing Adani

After his statement backing Adani, going against the opposition parties' resolution, went viral and faced criticism from Congress leaders, Sharad Pawar came out to clarify his remarks on the matter. He said, "There are two houses in parliament, they constitute members of both the houses but depend on the party who has more majority. It means the majority party will have more members in the committee and the opposition members will be fewer. In this view, I feel the Supreme Court panel probe is better than JPC," Pawar added.

The demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue is a long unfulfilled demand of Congress and other like-minded parties that was triggered after US-based short seller, Hindenburg released a report on the Adani Group. The report highlighted major financial discrepancies in the transaction of business. In the movement against Gautam Adani, the Congress was supported by 20 other opposition parties, but NCP took a different route with Pawar dismissing the JPC probe demand.