Sharad Pawar In Denial Of All-out Rebellion; Insists 'MVA Govt Can Run In Maharashtra'

With the Maharashtra government in total instability, NCP, one of the partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, contended that this was the third attempt by BJP to destabilise the ruling coalition. Taking to Twitter, NCP chief Sharad Pawar highlighted how the MLAs were kept in Gurgaon previously, from where they were able to escape and subsequently, the incumbent government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was formed.

The NCP supremo claimed that since the formation of the government, it has been running effectively. Speaking about the Legislative Council elections, he acknowledged that a candidate from their front could not win. He said, "It is being said that cross-voting took place in the elections of Maharashtra Legislative Council. But in the last 50 years I have seen that despite cross-voting many times, the government has run."

'We will stick with whatever is decided'

Pawar pointed out that in the government, Shiv Sena has the Chief Minister's post, NCP has the Deputy CM's post and Congress has the responsibility of important ministry. Exuding hope that there is no need for any change in the government which is running under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP supremo said, "We will stick with whatever the Shiv Sena leadership decides in this matter."

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 15-29 other party MLAs are incommunicado. Sources say, of these, 11 legislators are said to be already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat.

Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs. The MLAs are in constant touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party and are scheduled to meet former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to go to Surat soon. At present, he is in Delhi where he is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai, in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari - an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels.